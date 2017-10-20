Wildfowl Trust art focuses on climate changeJan. 18, 2017, 10:20 PM Ast
THE Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust, as part of the German Embassy-funded project, "Combating Climate Change, What You Can Do!", visited schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago during the past year and invited their participation in the art competition. Pupils were asked to interpret the theme "Living with Climate Change, Today and Tomorrow".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC