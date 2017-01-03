WHAT DIAZ? PANMEN who went to the bank yesterday attempting to cash cheques individually valued at $1,000, left empty-handed and singing a sour tune, after the cheques Minister summons Petrotrin's boss The President of the Petroleum Company of T&T Fitzroy Harewood failed to attend yesterday's crucial meeting with officials of the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union and the Minister of Labour, Jennifer Baptiste-Primus forcing the meeting to be adjourned Labour Minister calls in Petrotrin president Privatise Petrotrin says Chaguanas Chamber head "Petrotrin has been a failing sector for years in this country and we have been bailing it out with millions of dollars and maybe it's time to look at the privatisation of Petrotrin which may lead to a turnaround of the company and by extension, the country," Gas stations and motorists worried, but no fuel shortage IMF to examine financial systems TTUTA ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad and Tobago News.