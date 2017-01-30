US expert slams Trump ban on seven na...

US expert slams Trump ban on seven nations

Yesterday

A United States counter-terrorism expert has labelled Trinidad and Tobago as having more terrorists than the seven predominantly Muslim countries whose citizens have been banned by US President Donald Trump from entering the United States. The claims by Malcolm Nance were made during a talk show on American news network MSNBC on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

