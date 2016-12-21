Upgrade coming for Sando maternity unitJan. 1, 2017, 9:0 PM Ast

Upgrade coming for Sando maternity un...

Upgrade coming for Sando maternity unit

Read more: Trinadad Express

AS he visited New Year's Day babies at the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that funds have been allocated to begin refurbishment of the hospital's maternity unit. It was part of his ministry's plan to get a handle on maternal mortality, he said.

