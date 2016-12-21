Uninspired nationDec. 31, 2016, 5:59 PM Ast
Whilst there is beauty and goodness, life is also full of misery, cruelty, accident, disease and the ravages of time. So as the human species, we developed society, not to save us from individual disaster or difficulty, a task impossible for any nation or institution, but to help us deal with the inevitable challenges or obstacles, first by providing opportunity for individual empowerment and also through creating the environment and infrastructure for ameliorating personal or community tragedy.
