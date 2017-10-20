UN office in Trinidad and Tobago supports efforts to end child marriage
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- The United Nations System in Trinidad and Tobago has welcomed the resurgence of the debate on child marriage and reaffirmed its support for all efforts to end this practice. Child marriage defined by the United Nations Children's Fund as a formal or informal marital union engaged in by a person under age 18 violates human rights and threatens the health and prospects of, in particular, young girls.
