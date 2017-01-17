Un agency supports raising marriage ageJan. 17, 2017, 9:47 PM Ast
As the debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, 2016 continued in the Senate yesterday, the United Nations System in Trinidad and Tobago voiced its support for an end to the practice of child marriage in Trinidad and Tobago. A statement from the organisation said child marriage violates human rights and threatens the health and prospects of young girls in particular.
