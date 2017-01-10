Uber launches todayJan. 15, 2017, 9:0 PM Ast

Uber launches todayJan. 15, 2017, 9:0...

Uber launches today
Jan. 15, 2017

Ride-sharing app Uber has been officially launched in Trinidad. Three months after announcing that it was coming to this country, the multi-billion-dollar San Francisco-based online transportation network, Uber Technologies Inc, will turn on the Uber app here today.

