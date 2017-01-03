Trinidad and Tobago civil society ready to tackle climate change in 2017
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Five civil society organisations in Trinidad and Tobago are starting 2017 ready to tackle climate change through raising awareness, advocating for strong policies and action, and implementing practical adaptation projects guided by assessments of what are the key vulnerabilities and priorities for resilience building.
