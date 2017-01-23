Travelling Through Art and Time*Jan. 22, 2017, 8:49 PM Ast

Travelling Through Art and Time*Jan. ...

Travelling Through Art and Time
Jan. 22, 2017

Despite the countless challenges of 2016, last year's art scene displayed a remarkable degree of vibrancy. Exhibitions abounded; and the art aficionados in Trinidad and Tobago were treated to superlative displays by artists such as Jasmine Thomas Girvan, Lisa O'Connor and Che Lovelace.

