The Golden Girls

The Golden Girls

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

They have never been to Hollywood, got a national award or broke any world record but local centenarians Claretta Edwards, 100, and Una Webster-Lardy, 105, are celebrities in their own right. The sisters are the toast of Cumuto, a relatively peaceful district, west of Sangre Grande and south of Arima, which became popular as an American army base during the 1940s and 50s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,460 • Total comments across all topics: 277,506,938

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC