The 'Food Oscars' returns to Trinidad and Tobago

January 11, 2017: The Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards returns to Trinidad and Tobago for its third staging at Estate 101, 101 Saddle Road, Maraval on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Popularly referred to as the 'Food Oscars', The Table Talk Food Awards began in Jamaica nineteen years ago and recognises excellence in food creation, service and decor.

