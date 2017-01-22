The Ambivalence of Emotion Nalisa first exhibition for 2017 Jan. 16, 2017, 6:38 PM Ast
On Friday the Port of Spain Young Adult Library, in collaboration with artist Richard Rampersad, unveiled its very first exhibition for 2017: The Ambivalence of Emotion. The art exhibition will run until Friday at the National Library of Trinidad and Tobago, located corner Hart and Abercromby Streets, Port of Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
