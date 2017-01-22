The Ambivalence of Emotion Nalisa fir...

The Ambivalence of Emotion Nalisa first exhibition for 2017 Jan. 16, 2017, 6:38 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

On Friday the Port of Spain Young Adult Library, in collaboration with artist Richard Rampersad, unveiled its very first exhibition for 2017: The Ambivalence of Emotion. The art exhibition will run until Friday at the National Library of Trinidad and Tobago, located corner Hart and Abercromby Streets, Port of Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC