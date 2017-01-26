Tame tempo at Revue

Nor was there biting satire and the over the top Carnival atmosphere that has defined the show over the years. Instead, patrons at the 53rd instalment of the opening of the Kalypso Revue at the Arima Velodrome on Friday night were served a brand of conspicuously tempered offerings, which, though topical and entertaining, did not work them into a frenzy.

