T&T to stop making 1 piecesJan. 22, 2017, 9:40 PM Ast

The Central Bank will stop making one-cent pieces, as the copper used to produce them is worth more than the value of the coin, the regulator said in a public notice over the weekend. In the notice released on its website, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago estimated it will save $15 million from ceasing to mint one-cent coins and changing the metal composition of the remaining 5 , 10 and 25 pieces.

