T&T records over 3000 child marriages in two decades

2 hrs ago

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi on Wednesday revealed that there have been over 3000 child marriages in the last 20 years in Trinidad and Tobago. Al-Wari, made the disclosure in Senate as he piloted the Miscellaneous Provisions Marriage Bill 2016 - that seeks to raise the age of marriage to 18, as recommended by the United Nations.

Chicago, IL

