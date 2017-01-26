T&T PM Describes Opposition Leader's Letter To Trump As Act Of Desperation
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has described as an "act of desperation" the letter written by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar to United States President Donald Trump regarding the United States Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act legislation. The government and the opposition legislators have been at odds over the passage of the legislation enacted by the United States government in March 2010.
