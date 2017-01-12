Support for police purge by Ag CoP Williams
Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams has come in for high praise from the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce for his decision to ask non-performing senior Police officers to retire. It said it firmly believed that if similar measures were to be initiated throughout all public institutions "the effects would make a huge difference in the way we do business in Trinidad and Tobago."
