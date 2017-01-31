Social workers learn how to deal with...

Social workers learn how to deal with human traffickingFeb. 1, 2017, 12:5 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

On January 24, a total of 18 social workers attached to the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services began a four-day Workshop on Counter Trafficking hosted by the Port of Spain Office of the International Organisation for Migration , in conjunction with the Counter Trafficking Unit of the Ministry of National Security. The training took place at the Kapok Hotel, Port of Spain, and also included social workers from the Children's Authority and the Jamaica IOM Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC