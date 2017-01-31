Social workers learn how to deal with human traffickingFeb. 1, 2017, 12:5 Am Ast

On January 24, a total of 18 social workers attached to the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services began a four-day Workshop on Counter Trafficking hosted by the Port of Spain Office of the International Organisation for Migration , in conjunction with the Counter Trafficking Unit of the Ministry of National Security. The training took place at the Kapok Hotel, Port of Spain, and also included social workers from the Children's Authority and the Jamaica IOM Office.

