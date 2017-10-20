Sinckler Would Rather Step Down Than Devalue Barbados Dollar
Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler Tuesday said he would quit rather than oversee a devaluation of the Barbados dollar. With Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados Dr Delisle Worrell suggesting the possibility of devaluation amid a worrying decline in foreign reserves, and with Guyana recently suspending trade in the Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago dollar, the Opposition Barbados Labour Party has been demanding answers from Sinckler and Prime Minister Freundel Stuart.
