Shift from tribalism to a Trinbagoisma Jan. 19, 2017, 6:37 PM Ast

Shift from tribalism to a Trinbagoism

Our history has shown that the tribal rooting of our people through the political system has been one of the significant factors in stagnating our growth as a nation. From independence to this date, the African-based PNM party has governed our country for approximately 40 of the 55 years.

Chicago, IL

