Sando to PoS march in Rachael's memory

DEEPLY troubled by the murder of schoolgirl Rachael Ramkissoon, radio announcer Terrence 'Mr T' Guevera has embarked on a oneman march from San Fernando to Port-of-Spain in the teen's memory. The walk commenced after a caller to Guevera's radio show accused him of being a 'talker'.

