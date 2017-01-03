Rowley: CEPEP has gone astray

Thursday Jan 5

TEMPORARY work programme CEPEP has gone astray, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said. "It has gone so far off its moorings that we decided that it would be comprehensively reviewed," he said Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

