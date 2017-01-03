Rondon reads the riot act

Rondon reads the riot act

CHAIRMAN of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Martin Terry Rondon, yesterday read the riot act to members of council, stressing that underhand practices will not be tolerated under his watch. Addressing members at a specially- convened statutory meeting at the Corporation's head office, corner Eastern Main Road and Ramdass Street, Rondon insisted that accountability and transparency must be exercised at all times during the threeyear term.

