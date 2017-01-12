Rolph Quits 2 Boards*

DR Rolph Balgobin, former Independent senator and current president of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association , has resigned his directorships at Massy Holdings and the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business . His resignations come on the heels of an Express investigative series into allegations of sexual harassment against Balgobin, spanning a decade, which have engulfed three boards and their directors - ALJGSB, Massy Holdings and CL Financial .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.