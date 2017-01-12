Rolph Quits 2 Boards*

Rolph Quits 2 Boards*

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

DR Rolph Balgobin, former Independent senator and current president of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association , has resigned his directorships at Massy Holdings and the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business . His resignations come on the heels of an Express investigative series into allegations of sexual harassment against Balgobin, spanning a decade, which have engulfed three boards and their directors - ALJGSB, Massy Holdings and CL Financial .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC