Rev Dick to speak on accessing the power of God in T&T

Using Psalm 23 as the text, 'Accessing the Power of God for Restoring, Rebuilding, Refining and Realigning' will be the theme of the Rev Dr Devon Dick's message tomorrow at the Assembly of the Baptist Union of Trinidad and Tobago in Port-of-Spain. Last year, as the BUTT observed 200 years of the founding of Baptist work in Trinidad and Tobago, the theme was 'Repairing the Breaches', but this year, the focus is on the power of God restoring and rebuilding the Baptist witness in T&T.

