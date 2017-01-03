Resist OWTU shutdown

Resist OWTU shutdown

Yesterday

The Employers Consultative Association of Trinidad and Tobago has urged citizens to resist the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union's planned shutdown of Petrotrin from tomorrow. On Friday, OWTU president general Ancil Roget warned that if Petrotrin failed to settle negotiations before today, there would be a complete shutdown of the company for three months.

Chicago, IL

