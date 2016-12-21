Replace hopelessness with Christ-like...

Replace hopelessness with Christ-like values

1 hr ago Read more: Newsday

ROMAN Catholic Archbishop Joseph Harris has called for an end to the despair and hopelessness which plagued Trinidad and Tobago for much of 2016. Delivering the homily at New's Year' Eve mass on Saturday night at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port-of-Spain, Harris said, despair must be replaced by greater efforts to emulate Christlike values.

Chicago, IL

