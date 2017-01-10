Reema: My granny was a child bride

IN expressing support for the legislative amendment to the Child Marriage Act, Reema Carmona, wife of President Anthony Carmona, told the story of how her grandmother became a child bride at age 13 and was unable to realise her dream of becoming a teacher. Carmona said her grandmother never got the chance to realise her ambition to be that teacher, while her husband fulfilled his personal ambition.

