RBC to close branches, send home staff

RBC to close branches, send home staff

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newsday

THE Chaguaramas and Carlton Centre, San Fernando branches of RBC Royal Bank are to be closed within the next two months and their operations merged with the bank's West Mall and High Street, San Fernando branches respectively. RBC is also 'consolidating' part of its operations in Pt Lisas to its Couva branch 'to ensure that we maintain an enhanced sales presence in Pt Lisas while at the same time effectively serving our clients and key stakeholders in the Couva district.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC