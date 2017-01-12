RBC to close branches, send home staff

THE Chaguaramas and Carlton Centre, San Fernando branches of RBC Royal Bank are to be closed within the next two months and their operations merged with the bank's West Mall and High Street, San Fernando branches respectively. RBC is also 'consolidating' part of its operations in Pt Lisas to its Couva branch 'to ensure that we maintain an enhanced sales presence in Pt Lisas while at the same time effectively serving our clients and key stakeholders in the Couva district.'

