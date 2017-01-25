Rambharat: Be cautious in lighting firesJan. 24, 2017, 9:9 Am Ast

Rambharat: Be cautious in lighting fi...

Rambharat: Be cautious in lighting fires

Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat, left, speaks to San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello at the San Fernando Hill on Monday, following a Wildfire Suppression Organisation and Safety Workshop. Photo: SUE-ANN WAYOW CITIZENS are addicted to lighting fires in Trinidad and Tobago and must do so with extreme caution during the dry season.

