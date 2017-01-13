Princes Town MP to raise removal of Dr Rolph Balgobin in the House this evening
Princes Town MP Barry Padarath has stated his intention to use the avenue available to him during this evening's sitting of the House of Representatives to call on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to remove Dr Rolph Balgobin as Chairman of the CLF Board, pending an investigation. Padarath, in a statement, said the Rowley Cabinet made the appointment and in the public interest the appointment should be immediately revoked until the allegations of sexual harassment against Balgobin is ventilated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC