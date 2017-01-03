Prakash: Give workers share in PetrotrinJan. 8, 2017, 9:7 PM Ast

HOURS before strike action by Petrotrin workers over non-settlement of wage negotiations, former government minister Prakash Ramadhar has called upon the Government to consider a plan for the workers of Petrotrin to become part owners in the State-owned oil and gas company. Ramadhar said that while workers must be adequately compensated since the industry is nothing without them, the union may consider settling for less of a percentage increase in wages and accept shares in the company to become part owners of the industry.

