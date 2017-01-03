Prakash: Give workers share in Petrot...

Prakash: Give workers share in PetrotrinJan. 8, 2017, 9:7 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

HOURS before strike action by Petrotrin workers over non-settlement of wage negotiations, former government minister Prakash Ramadhar has called upon the Government to consider a plan for the workers of Petrotrin to become part owners in the State-owned oil and gas company. Ramadhar said that while workers must be adequately compensated since the industry is nothing without them, the union may consider settling for less of a percentage increase in wages and accept shares in the company to become part owners of the industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,160

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC