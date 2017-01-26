Powell's maiden ton makes it two in t...

Powell's maiden ton makes it two in two for Leewards

The Cricketer International

Leewards Island captain Kieran Powell struck his maiden List A century, finishing with 105 off 122 balls to lead his side past West Indies U-19 by 88 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The achievement for Powell comes in his first full season back on the West Indies domestic circuit following a failed attempt to transition to baseball.

Chicago, IL

