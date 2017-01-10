Police looking for another a Beyond the Tapea host*
Arrangements are being made by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to provide an alternative host for Caribbean Communications Network TV6's Beyond the Tape programme to ensure that it continues. "There's no plan for the show to come off the air," CCN CEO Shida Bolai said yesterday in response to queries after news broke that the programme's current host, Insp Roger Alexander, had been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.
Read more at Trinadad Express.
