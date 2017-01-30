PM Slams Terror Expert

3 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad and Tobago News

PM SLAMS TERROR EXPERT PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday condemned allegations by former United States Navy Petty Officer Malcolm Nance that TT was among a group of countries which had more terrorists than seven predominantly Muslim countries NATUC demands apology ...for statements which, "could convey, to others, that Trinidad and Tobago may be a potential terrorist threat and should therefore be under some sort of terrorist watch by the United States government."

Chicago, IL

