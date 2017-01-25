People trying to create mischief, panicJan. 25, 2017, 8:55 PM Ast

People trying to create mischief, pan...

Jan. 25, 2017

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has dismissed rumours circulating on social media platform WhatsApp that a child is being used in a kidnapping scheme in Arima. The TTPS has urged the public not to be influenced by people trying to create mischief and cause panic on social media.

Chicago, IL

