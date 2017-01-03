Patrice Roberts for Bacchanal tonight

Patrice Roberts for Bacchanal tonight

TRINIDAD & Tobago soca star Patrice Roberts will be tonight's headliner at Bacchanal New Year Fete and Band Launch slated for Mas Camp in St Andrew tonight. "This is the official start of Carnival 2017 and Patrice Roberts will be bringing her new repertoire.

