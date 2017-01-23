PANCAP Partners With Caribbean Faith ...

PANCAP Partners With Caribbean Faith Leaders For Consultation On Ending HIV and AIDS By 2030

The Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS and Caribbean Faith Leaders will host a consultation on ending HIV and AIDS by 2030. The consultation takes place on 1-2 February 2017, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and is being co-funded by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and AIDS HealthCare Foundation.

Chicago, IL

