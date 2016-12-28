Open letter to Trinidad and Tobago panists

I must express my disgust and indignation at the attitude and behaviour of a few misguided, uninformed panists, who attended a general membership meeting at City Hall, Port of Spain on 28/12/2016, called by Pan Trinbago Inc. to discuss players' remittances for 2016 and the future of Panorama 2017. It was clear to me that some people came with an agenda inimical to the best interest of Pan Trinbago, but I believe that in a democratic organization, everyone is entitled to their own views, once expressed in a dignified and respectful manner, but when they are filled with malicious accusations and hostility that is a horse of a different colour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.