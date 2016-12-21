One dead, apartments destroyed in Tri...

One dead, apartments destroyed in Trinidad&Tobago fireworks a wara

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Fire officials are probing reports that a "war" between residents in an area just on the outskirts of the capital may have resulted in a fire that led to the death of a 33-year-old wheelchair-bound man who was trapped in his apartment as it burnt around him. Police said that relatives tried to save Jameel Allamby from the blaze yesterday after the building caught fire when a fireworks device landed on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC