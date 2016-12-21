One dead, apartments destroyed in Trinidad&Tobago fireworks a wara
Fire officials are probing reports that a "war" between residents in an area just on the outskirts of the capital may have resulted in a fire that led to the death of a 33-year-old wheelchair-bound man who was trapped in his apartment as it burnt around him. Police said that relatives tried to save Jameel Allamby from the blaze yesterday after the building caught fire when a fireworks device landed on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC