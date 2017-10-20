No vote from Opposition, as Marriage Bill passed in Senate
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is prepared to go to court to defend the Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2016, which was passed in the Senate on Tuesday night without the support of the Opposition and one Independent Senator. The AG has amended the Bill so that it required a simple majority for passage and not a three-fifths majority.
