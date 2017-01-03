No Budget on quality musical expression*

This year siblings Ravi, Nisha and Anil Bissambhar celebrate 15 years of doing music as the band Karma. A decade and a half after Ravi B first led his family's Sangre Grande-based musical unit, under the then musical directorship of their late father Jeewanlal, they have received tenfold exactly what they have always tried to put out into the universe: Good, positive energy.

