NGC CNG president: Make PBR a green route

Chairman of the NGC Group of Companies Gerry Brooks, centre, is assisted by Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan, second from right, during the official opening of the Ramco Express Service Station at Orange Grove, Trincity Industrial Estate yesterday. With them are, from, left, CEO of Ramco Industries Imtiaz Rahaman, PTSC chairman Edwin Gooding, general manager, Ramco Industries, Lochan Samsundar and chairman of NPMC Sahid Hosein.

