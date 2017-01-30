Newtown Playboys new Single Pan champs

A NEW Singe Pan Champion was crowned last Sunday at the Arima Basketball Court, in a keenly contested National Panorama Festival 2017 Final. Fourteen- month-old Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony of Woodford Street, Newtown ran away with the top prize and title for their performance of Superblue's 'Get Something and Wave' as arranged by Carlan Harewood.

