Nelson Street fire victims hope for help
An unidentified East Port-of-Spain resident transports a television that he picked up from off the pavement outside the Nelson Street plannings on Sunday morning following the fire that destroyed several apartments and led to the death of one disabled man. PHOTO: ABRAHAM DIAZ Fifteen residents of Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain, who lost their apartments following a New Year's morning fire are expected to meet with Port-of-Spain South MP Marlene Mc Donald today.
