NCB shareholders approve restructurin...

NCB shareholders approve restructuring plan

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

A shareholder submits her ballot during the vote to approve a new scheme of arrangement for National Commercial bank Jamaica Limited at the banks's annual general meeting on Friday, January 27, 2017. Shareholders overwhelminingly approved the reorgainsation of the group, with only four persons voting against.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC