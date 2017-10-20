Murdered schoolgirl given fairytale s...

Murdered schoolgirl given fairytale send-off

SHE was a joy, a leader, a daughter, a sister, a cousin, a friend...now she is just a name and an unsolved mystery with no clue as to who snuffed out the life of 16-year-old schoolgirl Rachael Ramkissoon. Ramkissoon was laid to rest yesterday at the Brazil Village Cemetery after a funeral service at the Brazil Faith Assembly International, Talparo Trace 2, Brazil Village.

