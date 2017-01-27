Mom, sons killed
Carl Maxima is led away from the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday, after viewing the bodies of his daughter Carla and grandchildren Amani and Kamari, who were killed in an accident at Mausica on Thursday. PHOTO: KERWIN PIERRE Had two-year-old Kamari and his young brother Amani Collins, eight months, been in car seats, they may have survived a late night accident on Thursday in Mausica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC