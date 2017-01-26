Ministry to ban sugar drinks at schoo...

Ministry to ban sugar drinks at schoolsJan. 27, 2017, 9:55 PM Ast

The Ministry of Health is banning the sale of sugar sweetened drinks at all Government and Government-assisted schools from April 2017. The move comes amid alarming statistics which point to a childhood obesity epidemic in Trinidad and Tobago.

Chicago, IL

